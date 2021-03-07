IPL: Just Dial signs agreement with Star India to become co-presenting sponsor

“Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our previous communication on launch of our exclusive B2B platform, JD Mart, we hereby inform all relevant stakeholders that Just Dial Limited (“the Company") has today signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited “Star" for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor in Indian Premier League – 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021," informed company in a BSE filing.