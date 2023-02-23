IPL team Mumbai Indians re-launches merchandise shop
MI Shop will launch its official season fan merchandise like jerseys, apparel, backpacks, gaming chairs, cricket gear, etc.
Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians has re-launched its merchandise shop ‘MI Shop’ ahead of the Women’s Premier League and IPL. The website will launch its official season fan merchandise like jerseys, apparel, backpacks, gaming chairs, cricket gear, etc. and much more through the season, the team said in a statement.
