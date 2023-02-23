Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians has re-launched its merchandise shop ‘MI Shop’ ahead of the Women’s Premier League and IPL. The website will launch its official season fan merchandise like jerseys, apparel, backpacks, gaming chairs, cricket gear, etc. and much more through the season, the team said in a statement.

The fan gear will be from about 10 licensing partners, including global and Indian partners. A spokesperson of the team said, “Fan experience is at core of MI, and by giving them multiple touch points to connect with us, directly, helping bring them closer to their favorite team. The shop launched last year, with the goal to provide a platform for our fans to own their preferred merchandise.“

It will have international brands like Celio, New Era, Cybeart and local companies like Suditi Sports and Fancode. There are also brands like Plaeto and Chupps who have created some ranges for the site.

Earlier this week, Cybeart, a chair company, was announced as the official merchandising partner of IPL’s other team, Gujarat Titans. This is a multi-year deal. This is a similar partnership where Cybeart will aim to tap cricket followers and introduce the high quality, futuristic chairs for the team that provides them with a sitting experience.

MI now has teams across various leagues like MI Cape Town, MI Emirates and the women’s team of Mumbai Indians.

According to a Mint report, the media right auction for IPL in 2022 generated ₹48.391 crore for BCCI. As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about ₹24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over five years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%.