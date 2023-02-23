Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Sports News /  IPL team Mumbai Indians re-launches merchandise shop

IPL team Mumbai Indians re-launches merchandise shop

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Varuni Khosla
The fan gear will be from about 10 licensing partners, including global and Indian partners.

MI Shop will launch its official season fan merchandise like jerseys, apparel, backpacks, gaming chairs, cricket gear, etc.

Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians has re-launched its merchandise shop ‘MI Shop’ ahead of the Women’s Premier League and IPL. The website will launch its official season fan merchandise like jerseys, apparel, backpacks, gaming chairs, cricket gear, etc. and much more through the season, the team said in a statement.

Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians has re-launched its merchandise shop ‘MI Shop’ ahead of the Women’s Premier League and IPL. The website will launch its official season fan merchandise like jerseys, apparel, backpacks, gaming chairs, cricket gear, etc. and much more through the season, the team said in a statement.

The fan gear will be from about 10 licensing partners, including global and Indian partners. A spokesperson of the team said, “Fan experience is at core of MI, and by giving them multiple touch points to connect with us, directly, helping bring them closer to their favorite team. The shop launched last year, with the goal to provide a platform for our fans to own their preferred merchandise.“

The fan gear will be from about 10 licensing partners, including global and Indian partners. A spokesperson of the team said, “Fan experience is at core of MI, and by giving them multiple touch points to connect with us, directly, helping bring them closer to their favorite team. The shop launched last year, with the goal to provide a platform for our fans to own their preferred merchandise.“

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

It will have international brands like Celio, New Era, Cybeart and local companies like Suditi Sports and Fancode. There are also brands like Plaeto and Chupps who have created some ranges for the site.

Earlier this week, Cybeart, a chair company, was announced as the official merchandising partner of IPL’s other team, Gujarat Titans. This is a multi-year deal. This is a similar partnership where Cybeart will aim to tap cricket followers and introduce the high quality, futuristic chairs for the team that provides them with a sitting experience.

MI now has teams across various leagues like MI Cape Town, MI Emirates and the women’s team of Mumbai Indians.

According to a Mint report, the media right auction for IPL in 2022 generated 48.391 crore for BCCI. As per BCCI rules, 50% of the revenue, or about 24,195 crore will be shared with the 10 franchises over five years. Overall revenue has been rising, with the total sponsorship seeing a compound annual growth of 19%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP