Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Sports News >IPL team Rajasthan Royals donates 7.5 crore towards covid relief

IPL team Rajasthan Royals donates 7.5 crore towards covid relief

Premium
The team said that the amount has been collectively raised by its players, team owners and management.
2 min read . 05:25 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Earlier, Australian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins had contributed $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund in the fight against covid, while Australian former pace-bowler Brett Lee donated one bitcoin to help in purchase of oxygen supplies

New Delhi: In what may possibly be a first from an India Premier League (IPL) franchise, cricket team Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards covid relief efforts in India. The franchise said that its goal is to help with immediate support to people who have been severely impacted by the second wave of covid-19 in the country.

New Delhi: In what may possibly be a first from an India Premier League (IPL) franchise, cricket team Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards covid relief efforts in India. The franchise said that its goal is to help with immediate support to people who have been severely impacted by the second wave of covid-19 in the country.

The team said that the amount has been collectively raised by its players, team owners and management. They have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT) towards covid relief efforts. Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) is headed by the executive chairman of Royal Multisport Pvt. Ltd, the company that owns the Rajasthan Royals.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The team said that the amount has been collectively raised by its players, team owners and management. They have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT) towards covid relief efforts. Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) is headed by the executive chairman of Royal Multisport Pvt. Ltd, the company that owns the Rajasthan Royals.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help people across the country, with an initial focus on Rajasthan, where the RRF has numerous initiatives it continues to support.

BAT works closely with the Indian government on multiple initiatives – especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency "Oxygen for India" appeal, which is currently focused on the acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain.

“Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time – oxygen," said a statement from the franchise.

Earlier, international players have extended their support towards covid relief measures in India. Australian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins has contributed $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund in the fight against covid-19 while Australian former pace-bowler Brett Lee took to Twitter stating that he had donated one Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies. A Bitcoin roughly converts to 40 lakhs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.