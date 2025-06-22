Isaac Collins (3 RBIs), Brewers rout slumping Twins 9-0

Isaac Collins went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for a 9-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Brice Turang and Sal Frelick also doubled and drove in a run apiece for Milwaukee, which beat the Twins for the second straight day and will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday. Christian Yelich followed up on his eight-RBI performance in the series opener by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Carlos Correa doubled for Minnesota's only extra-base hit. The Twins have lost eight of nine games.

Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (5-2) tossed six scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out one before giving way to the bullpen.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4) gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Right-hander Grant Anderson and left-hander Aaron Ashby combined for three scoreless innings of relief for the Brewers. It was the team's second shutout in the past eight games.

The Brewers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first. Frelick scored on a throwing error by Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and Turang lifted a sacrifice fly to left field.

One inning later, the Brewers doubled their lead to 4-0. Jackson Chourio hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Collins, and Yelich delivered an RBI infield single that scored Caleb Durbin.

Milwaukee pounced on the Twins' bullpen for three more runs in the eighth. Collins started the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center. Durbin added an RBI groundout and Frelick made it 7-0 with an RBI double to center that scored Joey Ortiz from first base.

Collins finished the scoring with a two-run double to right in the ninth, driving in Rhys Hoskins and Turang.

