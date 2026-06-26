Isaiah Joe traded to Pistons: Detroit add sharpshooter to spread floor for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons have secured additional perimeter shooting by acquiring Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder. This trade is a targeted effort to improve floor spacing and give Cade Cunningham more opportunities to excel as the team's primary creator.
Floor spacing has become one of the most critical elements in building a successful offense. When a team has shooters who can consistently make shots from beyond the three-point line, it forces the defense to stretch out. This creates gaps inside the paint that drivers and playmakers can exploit.
For a player like Cade Cunningham, who excels at getting into the lane and finding open teammates, having reliable shooters on the floor is a game changer. The Pistons clearly identified this as a priority and moved quickly to address it with the addition of Joe. Without proper spacing, defenses can pack the interior and make it difficult for stars to operate effectively.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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