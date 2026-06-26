Isaiah Joe traded to Pistons: Detroit add sharpshooter to spread floor for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons have secured additional perimeter shooting by acquiring Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder. This trade is a targeted effort to improve floor spacing and give Cade Cunningham more opportunities to excel as the team's primary creator.
Floor spacing has become one of the most critical elements in building a successful offense. When a team has shooters who can consistently make shots from beyond the three-point line, it forces the defense to stretch out. This creates gaps inside the paint that drivers and playmakers can exploit.
For a player like Cade Cunningham, who excels at getting into the lane and finding open teammates, having reliable shooters on the floor is a game changer. The Pistons clearly identified this as a priority and moved quickly to address it with the addition of Joe. Without proper spacing, defenses can pack the interior and make it difficult for stars to operate effectively.
(More to follow)