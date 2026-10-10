ISSF Shooting World Cup 2026 full schedule: Who are India's medal contenders for Egypt leg? Live streaming details

The fourth and final leg of the ISSF World Cup, one of the premier shooting competitions in the world, will get underway in Egypt's Cairo on Saturday. The ISSF World Cup is held every year with four legs taking place throughout the year.

In 2026, the first leg of the rifle and pistol competition was held in Granada, Spain from 5-13 April, whereas Germany's Munich hosted the second leg from 24 to 31 May. China's Hangzhou hosted the third leg between 20 and 29 July.

The ongoing fourth leg in Cairo, Egypt, began on Thursday with the arrival of teams and pre-tournament training sessions. The opening ceremony took place in Cairo on Friday, with the competitions set to get underway on Saturday.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian athletes who won medals after switching sports

The four legs of the ISSF World Cup will then culminate with the ISSF World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place in Rome from 3 to 8 December. Shooters qualify by winning gold at one of the four 2026 World Cup stages or by finishing among the top two eligible athletes in the World Cup ranking for their event.

The three medallists from the 2026 ISSF World Championships, scheduled to be held in Doha in November, and the defending ISSF World Cup Final champion also qualify, alongside eligible host-nation wild cards.

ISSF World Cup 2026 Cairo leg details The Cairo leg features rifle and pistol competitions across the 10m, 25m and 50m ranges. The programme covers eight individual Olympic disciplines and two mixed team events, with qualification rounds and medal-deciding finals scheduled across the competition period.

Saturday's opening competitive programme features the 10m air pistol mixed team and 10m air rifle mixed team events. The individual competitions will follow, with finals scheduled through 15 October.

Indian contenders to watch out for India's squad combines experienced international campaigners with emerging shooters across the rifle and pistol categories.

Swapnil Kusale, who won bronze in the men's 50m rifle three positions at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete alongside Akhil Sheoran and Adriyan Karmakar in the same event. Arjun Babuta, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija form India's men's 10m air rifle line-up.

In the women's rifle events, two-time Olympian Anjum Moudgil will compete in the 50m rifle three positions alongside Ayushi Podder and Manini Kaushik. Arya Rajesh Borse, Khyati Chaudhary and Ismita Bhowal will represent India in the women's 10m air rifle event.

Also Read | Who is Neeru Dhanda? Indian shooter makes history at Asian Games 2026

Borse arrives after winning silver at the Buenos Aires World Cup. Sarabjot Singh will also will lead the men's air pistol squad alongside Ajendra Singh Chauhan and Udhayveer Sidhu. Vijayveer Sidhu, Suraj Sharma and Ankur Goel will compete in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

Suruchi Singh and Esha Singh, medallists at the recently-concluded Asian Games 2026, have booked their berths for ISSF World Cup final in Rome, along with Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

Indian shooters' schedule at ISSF World Cup 2026 Egypt leg

Date Event Indian shooters Time (In IST) 10 October 10m air pistol mixed team Ajendra Singh Chauhan–Palak; Udhayveer Sidhu–Muskan Qualification: 11:45 am; Final: 2 pm 10 October 10m air rifle mixed team Paarth Makhija–Arya Rajesh Borse; Dhanush Srikanth–Khyati Chaudhary Qualification: 1:30 pm and 3 pm; Final: 5:45 pm 11 October Men's 10m air pistol Sarabjot Singh, Ajendra Singh Chauhan, Udhayveer Sidhu Qualification: 11:45 am; Final: 2:30 pm 11 October Women's 25m pistol precision Divya TS, Rhythm Sangwan, Chinki Yadav Relay 1: 9 am; Relay 2: 10.30 am 12 October Women's 25m pistol rapid Divya TS, Rhythm Sangwan, Chinki Yadav 11:30 am and 12:45 pm; Final: 3:15 pm 12 October Men's 10m air rifle Arjun Babuta, Dhanush Srikanth, Paarth Makhija Qualification: 12:45 pm and 2:45 pm; Final: 6 pm 13 October Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol — Stage 1 Suraj Sharma, Vijayveer Sidhu, Ankur Goel 11:30 am–3:15 pm 13 October Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder, Manini Kaushik Qualification: 11:45 am; Final: 3:30 pm 14 October Women's 10m air pistol Palak, Muskan, Surbhi Rao Qualification: 11:45 am; Final: 2:30 pm 14 October Men's 50m rifle 3 positions — Elimination Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Adriyan Karmakar 11:45 am and 2:15 pm 14 October Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol — Stage 2 Suraj Sharma, Vijayveer Sidhu, Ankur Goel 12 pm-3.15 pm; Final: 5.15 pm 15 October Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Adriyan Karmakar Qualification: 11:45 am; Final: 3:30 pm 15 October Women's 10m air rifle Arya Rajesh Borse, Khyati Chaudhary, Ismita Bhowal 12:45 pm and 2:45 pm; Final: 6 pm