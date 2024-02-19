India's women hockey team coach Janneke Schopman says India 'extremely difficult for women'
Janneke Schopman, the first woman to coach an Indian national hockey team, broke down as she described the preferential treatment enjoyed by the men's team.
Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman has accused the officials of Hockey India of discriminatory behaviour. Speaking to The Indian Express, Janneke Schopman said, I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don't feel like that here. I think it's very difficult. Schopman, the first woman to coach an Indian national hockey team, broke down as she described the preferential treatment enjoyed by the men's team.