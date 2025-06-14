'Its been outstanding batting performance': Graeme Smith lauds SA batters following their show in WTC final

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): As South Africa inched closer to lifting the World Test Championship (WTC) title on Friday, former skipper Graeme Smith hailed his team's batting performance against Australia at Lord's.

Advertisement

After two days of bowlers from both sides trading blows, taking 28 wickets, it was the graft of the bowling group to finish Australia's innings in arguably the best period to bat in the Ultimate Test, before the Proteas batters moved the side into the ascendancy, and in touching distance of ending their 27-year ICC trophy drought.

Needing just a further 69 runs to win, the Proteas will continue on Day 4 through Aiden Markram (102 not out) and Temba Bavuma (65 not out), having already put on 143 runs in their third-wicket partnership.

Speaking on ICC's Digital Daily alongside Crystal Arnold upon the close of day three, Smith paid tribute to the work of the Proteas, led by his modern contemporary in Bavuma.

Advertisement

"We've seen such ups and downs, ebbs and flows in this Test match. The game going back and forth, and South Africa fighting back from 75 behind in the first innings, bowling well, getting themselves back in the game. It's been an outstanding batting performance. I think your instinct always tends to lie when you've seen the pitch play a certain way for the first two days, your instincts are always going to back that Australian pace attack on that surface," Smith said as quoted by the ICC.

"Today, the pitch just looked like it really lost its life. And South Africa had to toil hard to get those two wickets. But in the end, what an innings from Aiden Markram, and a partnership as well (with Temba Bavuma). Bavuma, the captain, came in, and you just kept saying 'extend that partnership, extend that partnership', that's what they've done. And 69 runs to go for a World Test Championship," he added.

Advertisement

The pair, on the whole, look unflustered even in the cauldron of a World Test Championship Final at Lord's, with Markram's century stealing Day 3 headlines.

Smith felt Markram would hold the key in the chase, with his natural free-scoring flow coming to the fore.

"I actually picked him at the start of this innings. I said, 'If South Africa are going to go on to do this, he's the man' because he scores. He takes the game on, and you'll keep the scoreboard ticking all the time. And he's certainly done that today. It's an occasion like this to see him own it and to perform. Coming off a nought in the first innings, coming out second innings under pressure," the 44-year-old said.

Advertisement