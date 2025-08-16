Ive had time with him in IPL: Nathan Ellis explains challenge of containing CSK teammate Brevis

Cairns [Australia], August 16 (ANI): Australia's crafty quick Nathan Ellis explained that the dominance that he has been able to maintain over the explosive Dewald Brevis in the three-match T20I series against South Africa hasn't been all sunshine and roses.

During the series-deciding third T20I, Brevis, once again, tormented the Australian bowling unit, apart from Ellis. He decimated Aaron Hardie and Josh Hazlewood but faltered for the second time against Ellis.

In two innings, Brevis has faced five deliveries from Ellis, churned out a mere three runs and lost his wicket twice. After the end of the first innings, Ellis revealed that spending time with the 22-year-old at Chennai Super Kings during the 18th season of the cash-rich league made him aware of his talent and the threat that he can pose.

"I've had a little bit of time with Brev in the IPL with Chennai. Know the talent that he has, and the rest of the side got to see that a couple of nights ago. We knew it was a big wicket to see the back of him; it was a big moment. Very hard to contain, I feel like he's coming leaping and bounding, he seems a lot more confident than the last time we met," Ellis said while speaking to Fox Sports.

Just like the second T20I, 'Baby AB' went ballistic and broke his record of the fastest T20I fifty for the Proteas against Australia. He flaunted a wide variety of shots from his repertoire. With a barrage of towering maximums, Brevis celebrated his half-century in just 22 deliveries, the fastest in the format for South Africa.

The 22-year-old bettered his 25-ball record that he scripted during the second T20I in Darwin earlier this week. Before his successive fiery displays, former Proteas star JP Duminy held the record for 16 years following his 31-ball exploits in Melbourne in 2009. With his scintillating efforts, Brevis also breached the milestone of the quickest fifty against Australia in Australia, bettering Ravi Bopara's 23-ball effort in Hobart in 2014.