Jack Flaherty heads into MLB free agency facing a likely pay cut after his $20 mn season with the Detroit Tigers ends

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty is set to enter free agency once the World Series concludes. His $20 million campaign with the club has finished, and early industry projections suggest his next contract will likely carry a lower annual salary.

Contract comes to an end Jack Flaherty returned to the Detroit Tigers in February 2025 on a two-year, $35 million deal that included a player option for 2026 originally valued at $10 million. That option doubled to $20 million after he reached 15 starts in 2025. He exercised the option that November instead of exploring the open market. With the deal expiring after the 2026 season, he is now free to negotiate with any club.

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A season cut short In 2026, Jack Flaherty posted a 3-8 record and a 4.48 ERA across 20 appearances, 19 of them starts. He worked 88 1/3 innings, striking out 103 batters while issuing 42 walks, and finished with a 1.39 WHIP. His FIP, which isolates outcomes a pitcher can more directly control, sat at 4.05.

The Detroit Tigers placed him on the injured list on July 21 with right flexor inflammation. He missed the remainder of the summer before making a brief return on September 27, the final day of the regular season. In that outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he threw two scoreless innings and trimmed his ERA from 4.59 to its final figure. The previous year with Detroit, he had gone 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA over 31 starts.

Projected market value Spotrac currently estimates Jack Flaherty’s free-agent value at two years and $30.5 million, or roughly $15.2 million per season. That figure falls below the $20 million he earned in 2026. Notably, no team has publicly extended an offer, and no negotiations with Detroit have been reported.

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Where the Detroit Tigers stand Detroit Tigers finished 76-86 and fourth in the American League Central, missing the postseason. Before the trade deadline, the club dealt two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers and sent Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres. Both pitchers are now also headed toward free agency.

Several other starters remain under team control. Framber Valdez made 31 starts with a 4.03 ERA, Keider Montero posted a 3.48 ERA, and Troy Melton recorded a 2.76 ERA. Jackson Jobe and River Ryan are additional options, while Reese Olson is expected to return from injury. President of baseball operations Scott Harris indicated at his end-of-season news conference that the organization intends to remain active this winter while leaning heavily on players already in the system.

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