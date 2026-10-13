Jack Harvey shares cancer diagnosis: INDYCAR driver and FOX Sports broadcaster aims to return for 2027 races

INDYCAR driver and FOX Sports broadcaster Jack Harvey revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 33-year-old, who competed in the Indianapolis 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing earlier this season while serving as a pit reporter and Indy NXT analyst, shared the news without providing further medical details.

Jack Harvey’s message on the new fight In a social media post, Harvey reflected on a career built around overcoming obstacles. “My entire career has been about fighting for what’s next,” he wrote. “The next opportunity. The next chance to prove myself. The next time I could get back in the car and show what I’m capable of.

“There have been moments when the path forward was obvious, and plenty when it wasn’t. I’ve had to earn opportunities, fight to keep them, and learn how to keep moving when things didn’t go the way I planned. But through all of it, I’ve never stopped believing that there was something worth fighting for.

“Life has delivered a new fight to my doorstep.”

2027 goals remain unchanged Despite the diagnosis, Harvey made clear that his competitive plans for next year are intact. “My goals for 2027 have not changed,” he stated. “I plan to be on the grid in St. Pete and strapping back into a race car this May in preparation for the Indianapolis 500.”

The announcement comes after a season in which Harvey balanced limited racing duties with his growing role in the FOX Sports broadcast booth, a position he took on in 2025.

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Career path through multiple teams Jack Harvey has recorded 17 top-10 finishes across 95 INDYCAR starts since making his series debut in the 2017 Indianapolis 500. He has driven for Meyer Shank Racing, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and Dale Coyne Racing before linking with Dreyer & Reinbold for this year’s race at the Brickyard. His experience as both a competitor and now a broadcaster has given him a dual perspective on the series.

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Team offers full support Dreyer & Reinbold Racing issued a statement backing their driver. “Our entire team stands united in support of Jack as he begins his battle with cancer. More than a teammate, Jack is a valued member of our family, and our thoughts and unwavering support are with him and his loved ones as he faces this new challenge. We respectfully ask that Jack's privacy be honored as he focuses on his health and recovery.”