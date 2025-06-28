Jackson Chourios big night lifts Brewers over Rockies

Jackson Chourio homered and drove in four runs, Caleb Durbin finished with three hits and the host Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on Friday night.

Sal Frelick, William Contreras and Brice Turang had two hits each for Milwaukee, which has won three in a row.

Thairo Estrada and Braxton Fulford had three hits apiece and Jordan Beck contributed two hits for Colorado. The Rockies have lost seven of their last eight.

The game was scoreless through three innings before the Brewers put up a crooked number in the fourth.

Contreras and Isaac Collins singled and Rhys Hoskins walked to load the bases with no outs. Turang followed with a single to right to drive in two runs, and after Kyle Freeland retired the next two batters, Frelick singled to bring home Hoskins and Chourio hit a three-run homer to right to make it 6-0.

Freeland (1-9) left after allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Colorado responded in the fifth. Brenton Doyle and Fulford led off with singles to put runners on the corners, and Doyle scored on a fielder's choice by Ryan Ritter, who went to third on Beck's two-out double.

Both scored on Estrada's single that cut Milwaukee's lead in half.

The Brewers got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Contreras singled and went to second on a throwing error, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Jimmy Herget's balk.

The Rockies struck again in the sixth on Fulford's RBI double, which ended Jose Quintana's night. Quintana (6-2) allowed four runs on seven hits, issued two walks and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Colorado pulled within a run in the eighth. Kyle Farmer and Ryan McMahon led off with singles and Farmer went to third on Doyle's flyout. Abner Uribe relieved Jared Koenig and gave up a two-run double to Fulford before striking out the next two batters to end the threat.

Milwaukee padded its lead in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Chourio and a two-run double by Christian Yelich.