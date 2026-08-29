Jackson Kent earns his 1st major league win as the Nationals beat the Marlins 9-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brady House hit a three-run homer, Jackson Kent threw seven innings of one-run ball to pick up his first major league win, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 9-2 on Friday night.

Washington scored five runs in the third after Miami starter Eury Pérez walked the first three batters on just 14 pitches. The Nationals scored two on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead and House hit his 10th homer of the season 445 feet.

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The Nationals added four runs in the seventh. Harry Ford hit his third home run of the season over the wall in left-center field for a 6-1 lead. Dylan Crews hit a double into the left-field corner to score two more and reach base for the eighth consecutive game.

Daylen Lile tripled over the center fielder to score another run, his sixth triple of the season.

Washington snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series with the Marlins. The Nationals had scored just 15 total runs over the last seven games against Miami.

Kent (1-2), who faced the Marlins for the second straight start, got through five full innings for the first time in his career. He threw 106 pitches and only allowed three hits and four walks in his fourth start in the majors.

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Pérez (7-10) allowed five earned runs in three innings, with 41 of his 74 pitches coming in the third.

Miami's Heriberto Hernández hit his fifth home run in nine games against the Nationals this season.

Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (12-5, 3.21 ERA), who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 26 of his 28 starts, takes the mound against Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 3.38) on Saturday.

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