Jacob Misiorowski sets Brewers franchise record by starting game with 7 straight strikeouts

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski set a franchise record by striking out the first seven Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Misiorowski ended up striking out 11 of the first 12 Colorado batters. The two-time All-Star retired the first 14 batters before Cole Carrigg homered with two outs in the fifth.

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The Brewers record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game had been set last year by Quinn Priester, who had six in a row to begin a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 18.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game is owned by Pablo López, who fanned the first nine Atlanta batters he faced in the Miami Marlins’ 7-4 victory over the Braves on July 11, 2021.

Misiorowski was three shy of the Brewers and MLB record for consecutive strikeouts at any point within a single game. Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters in the Brewers’ 10-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2021. The New York Mets’ Tom Seaver struck out 10 straight San Diego Padres on April 22, 1970, and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola had 10 consecutive strikeouts against the Mets on June 25, 2021.

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Misiorowski capped the first inning by getting Hunter Goodman to swing and miss at a 104.3-mph fastball after also striking out Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak. TJ Rumfield, Kyle Karros and Carrigg struck out in the second. Willi Castro also struck out to lead off the third before Troy Johnston ended the streak by flying out to center fielder Luis Lara.

Misiorowski then struck out the next four batters he faced. Edouard Julien went down swinging to end the third before McCarthy, Moniak and Goodman all struck out again in the fourth.

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