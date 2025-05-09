Jacob Wilson joins Aaron Judge in spotlight for Yankees-As series

The top two hitters in the majors square off Friday night when the New York Yankees face the Athletics in the opener of a three-game series in Sacramento, Calif.

Advertisement

It's no surprise to see Yankees star Aaron Judge off to a superb start after winning American League MVP honors last season. He has a major league-best .400 batting average and entered Thursday's play tied for the big-league lead with 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

But who had Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson ranking second in the majors at .357 as the season nears the quarter pole? Wilson has played in just 64 career games and quickly has solidified himself as a future All-Star, perhaps even this season.

Sharing the marquee board with Judge seems quite surreal for the 23-year-old shortstop who was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2023 draft.

"It's a great feeling, for sure," Wilson said of his name being mentioned with Judge. "Obviously, everybody has seen what he is doing. It's pretty incredible watching him do his thing on a daily basis. To be up there with him is pretty cool for me.

Advertisement

"I'm excited to play against him this week and see what it looks like in person."

Wilson had his first career four-hit game during Wednesday's 6-5 home loss against the Seattle Mariners and has six multi-hit outings in the past eight games. He went 8-for-14 with one game-winning hit in the three-game series against the Mariners and is 16-for-34 (.471) with four walks during the eight-game stretch.

The hot hitting led to Athletics manager Mark Kotsay moving Wilson to the leadoff spot on Wednesday. Kotsay indicated Wilson may be sticking at the top of the lineup.

"I think you'll see Jacob up there now," Kotsay said. "Jacob's earned it. ... Jacob has shown enough over the last week. He's walking and taking pitches, and, obviously, swinging the bat really well."

Advertisement

Judge arrives in Sacramento in the midst of a four-game funk in which he is 2-for-15.

The two-time MVP just went 1-for-10 in a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres, but the one hit was a homer.

Judge grew up 50 miles south of Sacramento in Linden and starred for Linden High but wasn't highly sought by major league teams. The then-Oakland Athletics selected him in the 31st round in 2010.

Judge instead went the college route and starred for Fresno State. He was chosen in the first round (32nd overall) by the Yankees in the 2013 draft.

Trent Grisham was one of the heroes of Wednesday's 4-3, 10-inning win over the Padres. He hit a tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning.

Advertisement

Grisham had two homers and five RBIs in the series against the Padres -- one of his former teams -- and already has 10 long balls in just 89 at-bats. He hit just nine last season in 179 at-bats.

"I'm having fun with the guys, I would say that more than anything," Grisham said. "The clubhouse is really good in here, led by Cap (Judge). So, I would say the guys have been the most enjoyable part."

New York is starting right-hander Will Warren (1-2, 5.65 ERA) in Friday's series opener. Right-hander Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.71) will be on the mound for the Athletics.

Warren, 25, struck out a career-high eight in 4 2/3 innings while losing to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. He gave up five runs (three earned) and seven hits. Warren hasn't previously faced the Athletics.

Advertisement

Bido, 29, received a no-decision against the Miami Marlins last Saturday when he gave up four runs on three hits over five innings. He is winless (0-1) over his last three starts. Bido hasn't faced the Yankees.