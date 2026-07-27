India's Jadumani Singh defeats Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in men's 55kg boxing Round of 16 at Commonwealth Games 2026

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam delivered a solid performance to defeat Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg Round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision. The win on Sunday night advances the Manipur pugilist to the quarterfinals and keeps India's boxing medal hopes alive in the category.

The India-Pakistan rivalry always carries extra intensity inside the ring, and this bout lived up to that reputation. From the opening bell the two fighters showed little respect for each other, exchanging combinations with real purpose. What unfolded was a high-quality display of skill, speed and tactical awareness that kept the crowd fully engaged until the final second.

Jadumani, who had impressed with a win over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32, carried that form into the bout against Rehman. The Pakistani boxer had received a bye in the opening round and entered the contest fresh.

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Close battle in the opening round In the first round, there was almost nothing to separate Jadumani Singh and Sumama Rehman. Both boxers looked sharp and confident. Rehman used his natural height advantage well, trying to keep the Indian at range with long jabs and straight rights. Singh, however, refused to be kept at a distance. He relied on quick feet and rapid reactions to slip under the taller man’s punches and land clean counters of his own.

The judges appeared to edge the round slightly in India’s favour. Singh’s movement and ability to close the distance without absorbing too many clean shots gave him a narrow lead on the scorecards after three minutes of action.

View full Image View full Image Glasgow: India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, blue, competes against Pakistan's Sumama Rehman during the men's 55kg boxing round of 16 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. ( PTI )

Knockdown changes the momentum The second round saw the intensity rise even further. Jadumani Singh began to impose his rhythm more clearly. He stepped in with sharper combinations and forced Sumama Rehman to defend for longer periods. Midway through the round, the Indian scored a clean knockdown. A well-timed left hook followed by a right hand caught Rehman off balance and sent him to the canvas.

Although the Pakistani fighter rose quickly and continued, the knockdown shifted the entire complexion of the fight. Singh’s confidence grew while Rehman had to work harder to stay in the contest. The Indian kept pressing, using his footwork to create angles and land further scoring shots.

Unanimous decision seals the win By the start of the third round, Jadumani Singh held a clear advantage. He continued to box with discipline, mixing defence with accurate attacks. Sumama Rehman tried to force a late rally and land the big punch that could turn the result, but Singh’s defensive awareness and ring craft kept him out of serious danger.

At the final bell, the judges scored the bout unanimously in favour of Jadumani Singh. The Indian boxer raised his arms in celebration as the decision was announced, knowing he had progressed to the last eight of the competition.

Next challenge awaits on Tuesday Jadumani Singh’s reward is a quarterfinal clash against England’s Ellis Trowbridge. That contest is scheduled for Tuesday and will present a fresh set of challenges. Trowbridge is known for his strong amateur record and physical style, so Singh will need to recover quickly and prepare thoroughly.