Jadumani Singh sets up India vs Pakistan boxing clash at CWG 2026; Sachin Siwach survives Keoma Al-Ahmadieh challenge

Jadumani Singh sets up a India vs Pakistan in boxing at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow after he defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen by unanimous decision to punch into the pre-quarterfinals of men's 55kg event. Competing in front of a home crowd backing Cullen at the SEC, the 22-year-old Indian remained unfazed and dominated throughout the bout.

Jadumani earned perfect 10s from all five judges in the opening round and repeated the feat in the second before sealing a comprehensive 5-0 unanimous decision, according to Olympics.com. The win booked him a date with Pakistan's Sumama Rehman on Sunday evening.

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Rehman advanced directly to the last 16 after receiving a bye in the preliminary round, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake in the contest. Jadumani, who claimed a silver medal in the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida last year, has moved up to the 55kg division this season. The Indian is just two wins away from securing a medal.

India have fielded a 14-member boxing contingent at the Commonwealth Games, comprising seven men and seven women. Earlier, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has already secured at least a bronze medal after receiving a bye into the semifinals. In Commonwealth Games boxing, both losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals.

Sachin Siwach survives Canadian test Later on the day, one of India's brightest medal hopes, Sachin Siwach, survived a stern challenge from familiar foe Keoma Al-Ahmadieh of Canada to enter the pre-quarterfinals. The 26-year-old will next face England's William Hewitt in the round of 16.

The Bhiwani boxer relied on his experience against Al-Ahmadieh, whom he had beaten at the Boxam Tournament in Spain earlier this year and at the World Cup in Kazakhstan last year, to script a hard-fought 4-1 split decision victory in the men's first round bout at the SEC Centre.

Sachin made a sluggish start, missing an attempted right hook before Al-Ahmadieh connecting a right jab to the Indian's face. The Canadian looked sharper in the opening exchanges, forcing Sachin onto the back foot.

The Indian, however, gradually settled into the contest, using crisp counter-punching with both hands to wrest back control. His accuracy in the closing stages of the round helped him edge it 3-2, with three judges awarding him a 10-9 score.

View full Image View full Image India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (blue) competes against Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg Round of 32 boxing event. ( PTI )

Trailing after the opening round, Al-Ahmadieh came out aggressively in the second, taking the centre of the ring and looking to dictate the pace. Sachin, however, stayed composed, using nimble footwork to evade the Canadian's attacks before repeatedly catching him with swift counter combinations.