Who is India’s flag-bearer for Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony? All you need to know

Boxer Jaismine Lamboria has been chosen to carry the Indian tricolour at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The honour comes after the 24-year-old delivered a commanding gold medal performance in the women’s 57kg category, capping a strong showing for India at the multi-sport event.
The closing ceremony at the Hydro Arena brought the 11-day Games to an end. For Lamboria, the moment marks a fitting finish to a fortnight that saw her upgrade the bronze she won in Birmingham four years earlier.
Jaismine Lamboria stepped into the ring against Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh, the defending champion, and controlled the contest from the opening rounds. She secured a clear 5-0 unanimous decision, giving India another boxing gold on a day when the country’s fighters dominated the medals table.
The victory formed part of India’s best-ever boxing performance at a single Commonwealth Games, with seven gold medals and several silvers collected across the weight classes. Officials and coaches described the campaign as historic, reflecting years of focused preparation and rising depth in the sport.
After the final, Lamboria spoke with quiet pride. “I am feeling very good. I dedicate this medal to the entire nation, my coaches and my family,” she said. The words captured the emotion of an athlete who has steadily climbed the ranks in recent seasons.
Beyond the medals, the closing ceremony carries special meaning for India. The Commonwealth Games flag will be formally handed over, confirming Ahmedabad as host of the 2030 edition. The handover segment is set to unfold in three acts designed to celebrate shared values, culture and the growing connection between India and the wider Commonwealth family.
Organisers highlighted India’s vibrant traditions through music, dance and visual storytelling, giving audiences a preview of the energy expected when the Games arrive on Indian soil in four years’ time. The moment highlights India’s rising influence in international multi-sport events after previously hosting the 2010 Games in Delhi.
Carrying the flag is one of the highest honours an athlete can receive. For Jaismine Lamboria it represents both personal achievement and the collective success of Team India in Glasgow. Fans across the country will watch the ceremony knowing a young boxer who had just climbed the podium would lead the contingent out one final time.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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