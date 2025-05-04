Jake Meyers (two HRs, seven RBIs) propels Astros past White Sox

Jake Meyers tied a franchise record with 13 total bases to help the visiting Houston Astros to an 8-3 win against the Chicago White Sox in the second contest of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

Meyers homered twice, tripled, doubled and drove in a career-high seven runs while hitting in the No. 9 spot.

Jeremy Pena had two hits in the leadoff spot and Yainer Diaz had two hits and scored a run for the Astros, who ended a two-game skid.

Astros right-hander Hunter Brown (5-1) overcame a rough start to go six innings, allowing three runs and four hits. He struck out the final four batters to finish with nine and he walked three.

Andrew Vaughn had two hits and two RBIs for Chicago, which was trying to win a season high three in a row.

White Sox starter Davis Martin allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

Brown had allowed one run over his previous four starts and came in with the fourth best ERA in the majors (1.22), but the White Sox scored three runs off him in the first.

After the first three batters singled for a 1-0 lead, Vaughn dropped a two-out two-run single into center field to stretch it to 3-0.

Meyers slammed the first pitch of the third inning into the bullpen in left to cut it to 3-1.

Martin surrendered two more singles in the fourth before Meyers came through with a two-run triple into the right-center field gap to cap a 10-pitch at-bat and tie it 3-3.

Fraser Ellard (0-2) relieved Martin to start the sixth and gave up back-to-back two-out walks. Penn Murfee came in to face Meyers and he lifted the second pitch deep over the fence in left for a three-run homer and a 6-3 lead.

The Astros added to their lead with back-to-back doubles by Victor Caratini and Zach Dezenzo to start the eighth to make it 7-3. Meyers then doubled into the left-field gap with one out to stretch the lead to 8-3.

Meyers is the first player in team history with two home runs, a triple and a double in the same game.