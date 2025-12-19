Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua preview: Date, time, venue, how to watch fight in US & India

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, is set to face the toughest opponent of his career: former heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua. The highly anticipated bout takes place on 19 December at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Background to the clash Originally, Paul was supposed to face American lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis, as per Goal. Unfortunately for him, Davis got involved in legal issues and was unavailable for the planned fight. Paul decided to seek another opponent and found, undeniably, the toughest of his career so far.

Joshua is a two-time world champion in the heavyweight category. He is also the odds-on favourite to emerge as the winner in the fight. Paul will enter the 14th clash of his career as the underdog. DraftKings is giving Anthony Joshua -1200 and Jake Paul +700 odds.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua bout: When and where to watch Date: Friday, 19 December 2024

Time: After 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: How to watch The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua bout will be the main event on an eight-bout fight card. The contest will not be televised. The whole event will be streamed live on Netflix and will be available to subscribers.

Jake Paul’s boxing career Paul, a YouTuber, turned to boxing as a sideshow. As per CBS Sports, his first fight was against another influencer, KSI, which he won decisively. He then knocked out another influencer, AnEsonGib, in what was his pro debut.

He then registered a major win in his second pro fight, against former NBA star Nate Robinson. This was followed by a series of bouts against former MMA stars, in which Paul was successful. His first loss came against Tommy Fury in a bout where he scored a knockdown but couldn’t win over the judges with his efforts in the rest of the match.

The most prominent bout of his career came when he faced boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, in his late fifties and unable to summon any of his once-vaunted in-ring ability, lost easily. Paul then faced another aging veteran, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and emerged victorious again.

Now, Paul will be up against a literal and metaphorical giant of boxing in Joshua, standing 6-foot-6 and one who was at the top of his game not long ago.

"Yeah, 100%. This is the Giants vs the Patriots 2007. I mean, the list goes on, but the odds are stacked against me," Paul said at the final press conference, reported CBS Sports.

FAQs Who is Jake Paul’s latest opponent, Anthony Joshua? Anthony Joshua is a former two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist.

Where will the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua take place? The fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

What are the odds for the two boxers? DraftKings is giving Joshua -1200 and Paul +700 odds.