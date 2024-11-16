Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Prize money, match timings | All you need to know about the battle of the eras

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Mike Tyson will face Jake Paul on November 16, 2024, at 8pm ET in Texas' AT&T Stadium. Read to know more.

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Nov 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: When and where to watch | All you need to know about the battle of the eras
Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: When and where to watch | All you need to know about the battle of the eras

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: With a few minutes remaining for the match, the boxing world is buzzing with anticipation for the showdown between legendary former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. 

The boxing legend, Tyson is reportedly set to earn dollar 20 million from the fight.

Their recent dramatic weigh-in has only heightened the excitement for what promises to be a blockbuster event. Originally slated for July 20, the fight was postponed after Tyson suffered a medical scare in May. Now, the bout is officially rescheduled, bringing together two strikingly different figures from the worlds of boxing and social media.

The ‘Diamond-spiked ear cover’

Mike Tyson, who hasn’t fought since 2005, is confident about winning his upcoming bout with Jake Paul. In contrast, the 27-year-old Paul has been taunting Tyson by wearing a "diamond-spiked ear cover," a clear reference to Tyson's notorious ear-biting incident during his 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield.

Also Read | Mike Tyson says comeback at 57 was ’no-brainer’

The fight will follow an eight-round format, with each round lasting two minutes and featuring heavier gloves, as per the modified rules approved by Texas. The unusual pairing has drawn attention, with some states refusing to sanction the bout due to the significant age difference between the two fighters.

LiveMint brings you a coverage on all that you need to know about the match.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Prize money

While many may have criticised Mike Tyson's decision to fight at the age of 58, is reportedly set to earn dollar 20 million from the fight. Meanwhile, his opponent Jake Paul is reportedly going to pocket dollar 40 million.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Match timing

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout will be held on November 16, 2024, 8pm ET, which is 6:30 am IST.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Match venue

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: How to watch

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout will be live-streamed on Netflix. Boxing fans will not be able to catch the match from any other channel.

Full Match Card:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: 8 Rounds, Heavyweight Title fight

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano - Super Lightweight (IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO women’s world titles)

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos - Welterweight (WBC world title)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool - Super middleweight (WBO women’s world title)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell - Featherweight

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsJake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Prize money, match timings | All you need to know about the battle of the eras

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.