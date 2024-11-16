Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Prize money, match timings | All you need to know about the battle of the eras

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: With a few minutes remaining for the match, the boxing world is buzzing with anticipation for the showdown between legendary former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Their recent dramatic weigh-in has only heightened the excitement for what promises to be a blockbuster event. Originally slated for July 20, the fight was postponed after Tyson suffered a medical scare in May. Now, the bout is officially rescheduled, bringing together two strikingly different figures from the worlds of boxing and social media.

The ‘Diamond-spiked ear cover’ Mike Tyson, who hasn’t fought since 2005, is confident about winning his upcoming bout with Jake Paul. In contrast, the 27-year-old Paul has been taunting Tyson by wearing a "diamond-spiked ear cover," a clear reference to Tyson's notorious ear-biting incident during his 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield.

The fight will follow an eight-round format, with each round lasting two minutes and featuring heavier gloves, as per the modified rules approved by Texas. The unusual pairing has drawn attention, with some states refusing to sanction the bout due to the significant age difference between the two fighters.

LiveMint brings you a coverage on all that you need to know about the match.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Prize money While many may have criticised Mike Tyson's decision to fight at the age of 58, is reportedly set to earn dollar 20 million from the fight. Meanwhile, his opponent Jake Paul is reportedly going to pocket dollar 40 million.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Match timing The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout will be held on November 16, 2024, 8pm ET, which is 6:30 am IST.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Match venue The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: How to watch The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout will be live-streamed on Netflix. Boxing fans will not be able to catch the match from any other channel.

Full Match Card: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: 8 Rounds, Heavyweight Title fight

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano - Super Lightweight (IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO women’s world titles)

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos - Welterweight (WBC world title)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool - Super middleweight (WBO women’s world title)