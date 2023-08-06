What has been touted as the most intriguing fight of the year between former YouTuber Jake Paul and the UFC legend is set to kick off today. The mega-event will take place at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

Ahead of the mega encounter, Jake Paul told PPV.com, “Fans can expect a war. I know Nate's going to bring it, I'm going to bring it and this is going to be my best performance yet. I'm filled with vengeance and he's going to run into some big shots and get knocked out like Tyron."

While predicting the future of the match, Paul said, “My prediction is that I am going to knock out Nate in the fourth round." the 'Problem Child’ added.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Jake Paul will receive $2 million for the mega event while the money could go up by $5 million if he manages to defeat the UFC icon. Meanwhile, Nate is expected to $500,000 for the match which could be doubled if he manages to defeat the YouTube star.

The report notes that it could be Jake Pual's last fight if he loses against the UFC legend. Co-founder of Most-valuable Promotions, Naksia Bidarian said, “His boxing career is on the line, in terms of being one of the top three or four guys in the entire sport globally. I think if he was to lose, he'd just go to being another prospect that's coming up in the ring."

Where to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight in India?

The much-anticipated clash will be available for live streaming on the DAZN app on a pay-per-view basis. To watch the live stream, users will have to pay ₹410 to watch the event, while a monthly subscription can be purchased for ₹799/month.

What time does the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight begin in India?

The mega event began at 5:30 am in India while the main event/ ringwalks are expected to begin at 9:00 am. However, DAZN says that timings are subject to change depending on the length of undercard fights.