Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: When and how to watch in India, livestream details and more1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight begins today, with Paul predicting a 4th round knockout. The event can be live-streamed in India via the DAZN app.
What has been touted as the most intriguing fight of the year between former YouTuber Jake Paul and the UFC legend is set to kick off today. The mega-event will take place at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.
