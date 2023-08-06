comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: When and how to watch in India, livestream details and more
Back

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: When and how to watch in India, livestream details and more

 1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight begins today, with Paul predicting a 4th round knockout. The event can be live-streamed in India via the DAZN app.

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Banners promoting the fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are displayed ahead of their weigh-in at the American Airlines Center on August 04, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Sam Hodde/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sam Hodde / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Banners promoting the fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are displayed ahead of their weigh-in at the American Airlines Center on August 04, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Sam Hodde/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sam Hodde / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

What has been touted as the most intriguing fight of the year between former YouTuber Jake Paul and the UFC legend is set to kick off today. The mega-event will take place at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

Ahead of the mega encounter, Jake Paul told PPV.com, “Fans can expect a war. I know Nate's going to bring it, I'm going to bring it and this is going to be my best performance yet. I'm filled with vengeance and he's going to run into some big shots and get knocked out like Tyron."

While predicting the future of the match, Paul said, “My prediction is that I am going to knock out Nate in the fourth round." the 'Problem Child’ added.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Jake Paul will receive $2 million for the mega event while the money could go up by $5 million if he manages to defeat the UFC icon. Meanwhile, Nate is expected to $500,000 for the match which could be doubled if he manages to defeat the YouTube star.

The report notes that it could be Jake Pual's last fight if he loses against the UFC legend. Co-founder of Most-valuable Promotions, Naksia Bidarian said, “His boxing career is on the line, in terms of being one of the top three or four guys in the entire sport globally. I think if he was to lose, he'd just go to being another prospect that's coming up in the ring."

Where to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight in India? 

The much-anticipated clash will be available for live streaming on the DAZN app on a pay-per-view basis. To watch the live stream, users will have to pay 410 to watch the event, while a monthly subscription can be purchased for 799/month.

What time does the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight begin in India?

The mega event began at 5:30 am in India while the main event/ ringwalks are expected to begin at 9:00 am. However, DAZN says that timings are subject to change depending on the length of undercard fights.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout