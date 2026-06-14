Jalen Brunson wins unanimous NBA Finals MVP after 45-point masterclass in New York Knicks Game 5 title win

Jalen Brunson has been named the unanimous NBA Finals MVP after delivering one of the most clutch performances in recent league history. The New York Knicks guard scored 45 points to lead the team to a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 on Saturday night, ending the franchise’s 53-year championship drought and leaving no doubt about who deserved the Bill Russell Trophy.

What happened in Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 5? The decisive game stayed tight until the final minutes. The Spurs held a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but Brunson took complete control. He scored 15 of his points in the closing period, hitting big shots and converting free throws to erase the deficit and seal the win. Jalen Brunson finished 14-for-27 from the field, including 4-for-7 from three-point range, and went 13-for-15 at the free-throw line. His scoring outburst proved the difference in a hard-fought closeout game.'

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Why Jalen Brunson earned unanimous Finals MVP honors All 11 voters chose Jalen Brunson for the award without hesitation. He entered Game 5 after a series in which he had struggled with his shot at times, yet he saved his best performance for when the stakes were highest. That ability to elevate in the biggest moments separated him from the rest of the field.

Teammate OG Anunoby, who had been mentioned as a possible MVP candidate earlier in the series, was quick to praise his teammate’s mindset. “Resilient, mentally tough... no matter if we’re down, [he stays] in attack mode and plays to the end,” Anunoby said. “He’s an amazing player, and it showed. [He] showed the world tonight.”

Special milestone Brunson’s 45 points also placed him in exclusive company. He became just the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 45 points in a Finals closeout game, joining Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bob Pettit.

Jalen Brunson reflects on the moment and the path to MVP Standing beside his father on stage after accepting the trophy, Brunson shared what the honor meant to him. “It’s everything we ever dreamed of,” he said. “It’s why I came to New York.”

He later reflected on the work that led to this moment. “Words can’t describe it, but I’ll say I put a lot of time and effort into trying to be the best player I can be to try and help a team win,” Brunson said. “Just really thankful to have the organization, the coaching staff, my teammates, to have my back every single day. I think that means the most to me. And my family.”