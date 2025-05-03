Jalen Milroe is cheerful but diligent as he begins his first minicamp with the Seahawks

RENTON, Wa. (AP) — For all the million-dollar smiles Jalen Milroe flashed following his first practice with the Seahawks, it's clear Seattle's third-round draft pick means business.

Milroe's diligent approach stems from his being raised by military parents. His father, Quentin, served in the Marine Corps while his mother, Lola, served in the Navy. Both were on hand for the opening of the Seahawks' rookie minicamp on Friday.

“Having two military parents, you definitely emphasize determination. Grit. Goals, short-term goals and long-term goals, and understanding that it takes a team,” Milroe said. “I don’t believe in the word self-made at all. It takes a team to accomplish what you want to accomplish. So, my team was here today at practice.”

So, too, was Milroe’s passing potential. He worked through the route tree and showed impressive touch on deep throws.

Milroe, who completed 64% of his passes at Alabama with 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, has spent the last year and a half working on his mechanics with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer in San Clemente, California. Palmer has also worked with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and even Seattle's new starter, Sam Darnold.

Milroe has gained a better understanding of the role his lower body plays in making strong, accurate throws.

“Every quarterback is different,” Milroe said. “And so, doing a really deep understanding of how my body functions at the quarterback position for how I throw the ball. And so, understanding how to distribute my body when it comes to my lower-half mechanics and things like that. That’s been a focus for us. And so with that, it’s all about being an efficient passer.”

Tight end Elijah Arroyo, a second-round pick, appreciated catching passes from Milroe.

“I can’t really explain it. I’m not a quarterback,” Arroyo said. “But just the way he throws the ball, the way he moves. He has a chance to be an elite quarterback at the highest level.”

Odds are Milroe will do a lot more sitting than competing early in his NFL career. Darnold, after all, signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason. The Seahawks also brought in veteran backup Drew Lock.

None of that is to suggest the 22-year-old Milroe intends on coasting in his first year as a pro. He said he began studying the Seahawks' playbook the day after he was drafted.

“It was a quick turnaround for sure,” Milroe said. “It’s definitely now, this is my job. Now I know where I’m going to be. It’s a long process for sure.”

Milroe has some familiarity with having to learn new a new offensive system. He worked alongside three offensive coordinators with the Crimson Tide. Last season, Milroe operated with an entirely new coaching staff, too, after Nick Saban called it quits on as decorated a coaching career as any in college football.

Seattle also has a new offensive coordinator this year. Klint Kubiak was hired in January after one season in the same position with the New Orleans Saints.

“We saw football in different lenses with each coordinator,” Milroe said. “You have different terminology. You have different formation adjustments.”

One familiar thing for Milroe on his first full workday as a pro: having his parents with him.

“My parents made a joke, ‘It’s like your first day of class today,’ and they took a bunch of pictures after practice,” Milroe said. “But no, it’s definitely cool to be an NFL quarterback, to get my feet wet, get acclimated with everything. It was definitely a dream come true for sure.”

