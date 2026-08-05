Jalon Walker carted off at Atlanta Falcons training camp with feared ACL tear

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker left practice on a cart after suffering an apparent left leg injury, leaving the team and fans hoping for the best as an MRI is expected to clarify the severity.

The second-year edge player went down during a two-minute drill simulation at the team’s Flowery Branch facility. Once the play ended, Walker was on the ground in the backfield. Medical staff quickly attended to him while teammates took a knee in a show of support. Practice ended shortly after as Walker was helped onto the cart and driven off the field.

What happened during practice The entire team gathered around Jalon Walker before he left the field. Notably, he is feared to have torn his ACL. An MRI will confirm the diagnosis.

Walker had been a bright spot in the early days of training camp. The former Georgia standout looked sharp and ready to build on a solid rookie year.

Also Read | Daniel Adongo deported by ICE after overstaying visa; check details

Jalon Walker’s rookie season and role Selected 15th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jalon Walker finished his first season with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery across 15 games and nine starts. He showed the ability to rush the passer while contributing against the run and in coverage, making him a versatile piece in the Atlanta Falcons’ defense.

At just 22 years old, Jalon Walker entered 2026 as one of the team’s most important young defenders and a clear candidate for a bigger breakout year. Losing him for any extended period would create a major hole on the edge.

Impact on the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush The timing could hardly be worse. Atlanta Falcons drafted Jalon Walker and fellow first-rounder James Pearce Jr in 2025 specifically to strengthen the pass rush. Pearce remains under NFL review for a possible suspension stemming from a domestic violence-related arrest earlier this offseason. Charges against him are in a pretrial diversion program, but league discipline is still expected and could cost him games at the start of the season.

Also Read | Tony Romo arrested: Former Dallas Cowboys QB charged with OWI in Milwaukee

If Walker’s injury proves to be a torn ACL, the Falcons could be without both of their young edge cornerstones early in 2026. That would force the team to lean more heavily on veterans and depth players while potentially looking outside for additional help.