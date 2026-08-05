Jalon Walker carted off at Atlanta Falcons training camp with feared ACL tear

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker left practice on a cart after suffering an apparent left leg injury, leaving the team and fans hoping for the best as an MRI is expected to clarify the severity.

The second-year edge player went down during a two-minute drill simulation at the team’s Flowery Branch facility. Once the play ended, Walker was on the ground in the backfield. Medical staff quickly attended to him while teammates took a knee in a show of support. Practice ended shortly after as Walker was helped onto the cart and driven off the field.

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What happened during practice The entire team gathered around Jalon Walker before he left the field. Notably, he is feared to have torn his ACL. An MRI will confirm the diagnosis.

Walker had been a bright spot in the early days of training camp. The former Georgia standout looked sharp and ready to build on a solid rookie year.

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Jalon Walker’s rookie season and role Selected 15th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jalon Walker finished his first season with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery across 15 games and nine starts. He showed the ability to rush the passer while contributing against the run and in coverage, making him a versatile piece in the Atlanta Falcons’ defense.

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At just 22 years old, Jalon Walker entered 2026 as one of the team’s most important young defenders and a clear candidate for a bigger breakout year. Losing him for any extended period would create a major hole on the edge.

Impact on the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush The timing could hardly be worse. Atlanta Falcons drafted Jalon Walker and fellow first-rounder James Pearce Jr in 2025 specifically to strengthen the pass rush. Pearce remains under NFL review for a possible suspension stemming from a domestic violence-related arrest earlier this offseason. Charges against him are in a pretrial diversion program, but league discipline is still expected and could cost him games at the start of the season.

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If Walker’s injury proves to be a torn ACL, the Falcons could be without both of their young edge cornerstones early in 2026. That would force the team to lean more heavily on veterans and depth players while potentially looking outside for additional help.

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Jalon Walker will undergo an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury. Until those results come back, the Atlanta Falcons are in a holding pattern. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff have emphasized building a complete roster, but a significant absence on the defensive line would test that depth immediately.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.