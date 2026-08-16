Jamal Adams carted off in Vikings preseason debut; injury concerns mount for veteran defender

Minnesota Vikings safety Jamal Adams left the field on a cart during Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Giants, casting an early shadow over his return to the NFL after signing with the team last month.

The 30-year-old veteran, who joined Minnesota on a one-year deal just before training camp, lasted only 11 defensive snaps in his first action with the club. He was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline before being taken to the locker room. The injury occurred late in the second quarter after Adams was involved in coverage on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart to Malachi Fields with 13:32 remaining.

Coach Kevin O’Connell expresses disappointment Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell did not hide his disappointment when speaking on the television broadcast shortly after the incident.

"You're just crushed for him," O’Connell said. “The role that he was kind of paving for himself, and then just having a personality and experienced toughness that he brought in such a short amount of time. We're going to miss him and we're going to need to see some guys here step up. But what I told Jamal is our organization, we've got our arms around him. And he's a part of this thing. But you absolutely hate to see that.”

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O’Connell’s comments reflected the practical challenge the Vikings now face as they continue evaluating their defense in the preseason.

A career marked by talent and injury struggles Jamal Adams entered the league as the New York Jets’ first-round pick in 2017 and quickly established himself as one of the more physical and versatile safeties in the NFL. He earned three Pro Bowl selections during his early years, known for his aggressive style and ability to disrupt both the run and pass games.

However, the second half of his career has been defined by repeated injury setbacks. Adams played nine or fewer games in each of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons. Last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, he transitioned to a linebacker role in an effort to stay on the field. The Vikings had been using him at both safety and linebacker during training camp, hoping his experience and toughness would strengthen a secondary looking for veteran leadership.

His signing was viewed as a low-risk, high-reward move for Minnesota. Adams arrived with something to prove and had shown positive signs in camp before the preseason opener. The early exit on Saturday was a difficult reminder of the physical toll the game has taken on him.

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What comes next for the Minnesota Vikings defense With Adams sidelined, the Vikings will look to younger and less experienced players to step into larger roles during the remainder of the preseason. The team still has two more exhibition games to evaluate depth and determine final roster decisions.