Jamal Wallace suspended indefinitely by Utah after alleged rape investigation and Snapchat video sharing; check details

Utah senior defensive tackle Jamal Wallace is under investigation for the alleged rape of a woman, along with accusations that he shared videos of the incident on social media. The University of Utah placed him on an indefinite suspension from the football program earlier this month.

Wallace was arrested on October 11 on five misdemeanor counts of allegedly distributing an intimate image. Arrest documents obtained by multiple outlets also state that he is being investigated for rape and forcible sodomy. A school spokesperson confirmed the suspension to outlets on Wednesday, October 22.

"We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on October 11, and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program," Utah said in a statement. “We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter, we have no further comment at this time.”

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What the probable cause statement describes In a probable cause statement, the woman told police she and Jamal Wallace had been dating off and on. She said the two were discussing their relationship on October 9 when Wallace forced her to perform oral sex before forcibly having sex with her. She also reported that he hit her several times during the encounter.

The woman said she later learned Wallace had used her phone to take videos of the incident and share them with five people on Snapchat. Salt Lake police confirmed they found videos of the incident and stated that the phone was in Wallace’s possession when the videos were made.

Jamal Wallace’s account to police and current legal status According to the arrest documents, Jamal Wallace denied sexually assaulting the woman when he spoke with police. He told officers he had accessed her Snapchat account to see whom she had been talking to. Wallace has not been charged in connection with the investigation into the more serious allegations. He was released on $5,000 bail following his arrest.

The case remains active. Wallace was booked on the misdemeanor distribution counts while the broader investigation continues. No formal charges related to the alleged sexual assault have been filed as of the latest reports.

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Limited role for the Utes this season Jamal Wallace, a senior, has seen very little playing time for Utah in 2026. He appeared in only one game, the season opener against Idaho. He transferred to the Utes from Tennessee, where he played in six games during the 2025 season. Prior to the suspension, he was serving as a depth piece on the defensive line.