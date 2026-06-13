James Harden arrested: Cleveland Cavaliers star charged with unlawful carrying of weapons in Texas

NBA fans received unexpected news on Saturday when Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested in Texas and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon. The misdemeanour charge stems from authorities finding a handgun in his vehicle in the Houston area. The incident has quickly drawn attention given Harden’s long history with the city and his status as a veteran NBA player.

Details of the arrest Law enforcement officials stated that the handgun was in plain sight inside the vehicle and was not secured in a holster. This led directly to the misdemeanour charge of unlawful carrying of weapons. The arrest occurred in Houston, where Harden spent nine seasons with the Rockets and built a massive following. Even after moving to other teams, he remains one of the most recognizable athletes in the city’s sports scene.

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Bond conditions and court date James Harden was released on bond after the arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 22. The bond terms are strict. He is prohibited from possessing any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons. He also cannot use, possess, or consume alcohol, controlled substances, dangerous drugs, or marijuana unless prescribed by a doctor. Additionally, he must submit to random urinalysis testing. These conditions are meant to ensure compliance while the case moves forward.

James Harden’s deep roots in Houston Although he now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James Houston still feels like home for Harden. He played nine years with the Rockets and became a beloved figure known as “The Beard.” The Cavaliers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals last month by the New York Knicks, but Harden’s connection to H-Town has stayed strong through the years. The arrest taking place in his former city has added extra interest for local fans and media.

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A long NBA career across multiple teams Harden entered the league in 2009 when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him third overall in the draft. He later played for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers. Known for his scoring and playmaking, he has remained a consistent presence in the NBA for over 15 seasons.