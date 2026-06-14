Jannik Sinner among top players considering US Open mixed doubles boycott over prize money

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is among several leading tennis stars who are reportedly weighing a boycott of the US Open mixed doubles event later this year. The potential action forms part of a broader push for higher prize money and improved player welfare across the Grand Slams.

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Reports indicate the discussion centers specifically on the revamped mixed doubles competition rather than the main singles draw. This keeps the focus on pressuring organizers without disrupting the flagship events that offer the biggest paydays.

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Growing player frustration with Grand Slam organizers Tensions between top players and tournament bodies have simmered for months. Before the French Open, stars including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Fritz signalled they were prepared to take strong action. They limited media commitments at Roland Garros to highlight their concerns, though they ultimately competed without staging a full boycott.

The issue did not surface prominently at Wimbledon. The All England Club announced a significant 20% prize money increase, lifting the total pot to a record £64.2 million. The champion will earn £3.6 million, while first-round losers receive £80,000. Despite the boost, many players felt it still fell short of their target share of revenue.

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Why the US Open mixed doubles event is now in focus The US Open introduced a new mixed doubles format in 2025, staging the 16-team event in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium the week before singles begin. Big names participated last year, raising the profile of the competition. Teams such as Iga Swiatek with Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz with Emma Raducanu, and Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic drew attention.

However, doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defended their title and claimed the $1 million first prize. The United States Tennis Association had hoped star singles players would return in greater numbers this year. That prospect now looks uncertain.

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Jannik Sinner’s stance and the bigger picture Jannik Sinner, the 2024 US Open champion, did not play in last year’s mixed doubles after withdrawing at the last minute due to illness. He is the only player named so far in the latest discussions, but other top names are expected to be involved.

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Importantly, there are no indications that players plan to boycott the singles competition, where the winners stand to earn around $5 million each from the tournament’s total $90 million prize fund. The mixed doubles event appears to be the chosen pressure point because of its shorter format and the organizers’ desire to feature big names.

The USTA will be keen to resolve the matter quickly to protect the popularity of the mixed doubles event. For fans, the coming weeks will reveal whether top singles players commit to the August 24-25 mixed doubles or stay away to strengthen their negotiating position ahead of the main US Open draw.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.