Jannik Sinner knocked out by Juan Manuel Cerundolo in shocking French Open 2026 second-round upset

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner suffered a heartbreaking exit from the French Open 2026 on Friday (May 28) after severe cramping ruined his commanding lead against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Italian star, who had looked unstoppable, was serving for the match at 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 when his body suddenly failed him on the sweltering clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

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Jannik Sinner’s two-set lead vanishes in heat-fuelled drama on Philippe-Chatrier Jannik Sinner had already built a huge advantage and was just one game away from the third round. But the cramps struck hard. He dropped 15 points in a row, called for a medical timeout, and courtside microphones caught him saying he felt dizzy and nauseous. Even after treatment, the damage was done. The 23-year-old lost the third set 7-5, was broken twice in the fourth, and could barely move in the decider as Cerundolo raced away to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

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Juan Manuel Cerundolo delivers biggest shock of the tournament The 56th-ranked Argentine produced the upset of the 2026 French Open so far. Jannik Sinner had arrived in Paris on a 30-match winning streak dating back to February and was the clear favourite to claim the only major title missing from his collection. With two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz sidelined by a right wrist injury, many tipped Sinner for the title. Instead, the Italian was left bent over in exhaustion, barely chasing shots, and relying on drop shots and serve-and-volley tactics just to shorten points. He tried cooling down with a hand-held fan and ice packs around his neck, but nothing stopped the physical collapse.

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Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Roland Garros 2026; check details

Juan Manuel Cerundolo after the win Juan Manuel Cerundolo stayed calm and clinical once Sinner’s level dropped. After the match, the Argentine was gracious in victory. “I was a little bit lucky; I feel sorry for him; I don’t know what happened; he was cramping, maybe the pressure. I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers,” he said.

He added: “I tried to play my best; I’m going to keep trying to play my best. The clay is my best surface, and I hope to be ready for the next match.”

Also Read | Jannik Sinner completes Career Golden Masters with win over Casper Ruud in Rome

Who is Juan Manuel Cerundolo? Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 25, turned professional in 2018 after picking up a racket at age three. He claimed his first ATP title at the 2021 Córdoba Open and recently lifted an ATP Challenger trophy in Bordeaux, beating four top-100 players along the way. His brother Francisco Cerundolo is also competing at Roland Garros this year.

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A natural left-hander, Cerundolo grew up admiring Rafael Nadal and considers Roland Garros his favourite Grand Slam. His heavy-spinning forehand is his biggest weapon, and the slower clay surface perfectly suits his game.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.