Jannik Sinner secures straight-sets win over Nuno Borges; advances to third round of Wimbledon 2026

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round of Wimbledon 2026 with a composed straight-sets victory over Nuno Borges on Centre Court. Sinner defeated the Portuguese player 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 32 minutes.

Following a physically demanding five-set win against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, Sinner produced a more assured performance. The result sets up a third-round meeting with American Jenson Brooksby.

Jannik Sinner adapts effectively despite limited grass preparation This season marked the first occasion on which Jannik Sinner did not participate in any ATP Tour events on grass before Wimbledon. The absence of recent match practice on the surface was noticeable in the early stages. Nevertheless, he raised his level at decisive moments, particularly when Borges served for the second set at 5-4.

Strong serving from both players characterised the opening two sets, each of which extended to a tiebreak. Sinner claimed the first tiebreak 7-4 and the second 7-2. In the third set, he broke Borges’ serve twice to take command, although he conceded one break during a loose service game.

The victory represented his second win of the week at the All England Club. Sinner will now enjoy a scheduled day off on Thursday to recover and prepare for his upcoming fixture.

Jannik Sinner provides assessment of performance After the match, Jannik Sinner reflected candidly on the contest and his current form during an on-court interview.

“The first set was very tough, but in the first set we were [both] serving very well so there were not a lot of long exchanges,” Sinner said. “Overall, in these kinds of matches where you don’t have a lot of control, I’m very happy to win. Especially on this surface, I now have two wins [this week].

“Of course we will see what’s coming, but I’m very happy about the result. A couple of things we need to improve, but I’m very happy.”

Jannik Sinner reaches historic Grand Slam milestone ahead of Brooksby encounter The win took Jannik Sinner to 95 main-draw victories at Grand Slams, moving him ahead of Nicola Pietrangeli as the Italian player with the most such wins. At 24 years of age, Sinner is aiming to become the tenth man in the Open Era to retain the Wimbledon title, two years after his rival Carlos Alcaraz achieved the same distinction.