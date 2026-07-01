Jannik Sinner secures straight-sets win over Nuno Borges; advances to third round of Wimbledon 2026

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round of Wimbledon 2026 with a composed straight-sets victory over Nuno Borges on Centre Court. Sinner defeated the Portuguese player 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 32 minutes.

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Following a physically demanding five-set win against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, Sinner produced a more assured performance. The result sets up a third-round meeting with American Jenson Brooksby.

Jannik Sinner adapts effectively despite limited grass preparation This season marked the first occasion on which Jannik Sinner did not participate in any ATP Tour events on grass before Wimbledon. The absence of recent match practice on the surface was noticeable in the early stages. Nevertheless, he raised his level at decisive moments, particularly when Borges served for the second set at 5-4.

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Strong serving from both players characterised the opening two sets, each of which extended to a tiebreak. Sinner claimed the first tiebreak 7-4 and the second 7-2. In the third set, he broke Borges’ serve twice to take command, although he conceded one break during a loose service game.

The victory represented his second win of the week at the All England Club. Sinner will now enjoy a scheduled day off on Thursday to recover and prepare for his upcoming fixture.

Jannik Sinner provides assessment of performance After the match, Jannik Sinner reflected candidly on the contest and his current form during an on-court interview.

“The first set was very tough, but in the first set we were [both] serving very well so there were not a lot of long exchanges,” Sinner said. “Overall, in these kinds of matches where you don’t have a lot of control, I’m very happy to win. Especially on this surface, I now have two wins [this week].

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“Of course we will see what’s coming, but I’m very happy about the result. A couple of things we need to improve, but I’m very happy.”

Jannik Sinner reaches historic Grand Slam milestone ahead of Brooksby encounter The win took Jannik Sinner to 95 main-draw victories at Grand Slams, moving him ahead of Nicola Pietrangeli as the Italian player with the most such wins. At 24 years of age, Sinner is aiming to become the tenth man in the Open Era to retain the Wimbledon title, two years after his rival Carlos Alcaraz achieved the same distinction.

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Brooksby earlier secured his place in the third round by defeating 31st seed Ignacio Buse. The 25-year-old American will seek his first victory against Sinner, having lost their only previous meeting in straight sets at the 2021 Washington tournament. Sinner will look to build on his solid start when the two players meet next.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.