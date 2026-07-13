Jannik Sinner wins Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion retains title against Alexander Zverev in thrilling final

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon crown on Sunday (July 12), defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-fought men’s final on Centre Court. The Italian star claimed his fifth Grand Slam title and became only the 10th player in the Open Era to retain the Wimbledon men’s singles trophy.

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Early drama and first-set struggle The final started tightly under sunny London skies. Both players held serve with powerful serving and sharp baseline rallies. However, Alexander Zverev edged the opening set in a tense tie-break, winning it 9-7 after Jannik Sinner had led earlier in the breaker. The German showed strong first-serve numbers and forced errors from the defending champion.

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Sinner stayed calm. He bounced back immediately in the second set, matching Zverev’s intensity and forcing another tie-break. This time the Italian dominated, racing to a 7-2 win to level the match. The momentum shift was clear. Zverev’s frustration began to show as unforced errors crept in.

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Jannik Sinner takes control after the break After the second-set tie-break, Jannik Sinner raised his level. He broke Alexander Zverev early in the third set and never looked back, closing it out 6-3 with clinical serving. A slip by Zverev during a rally mid-match briefly stopped play, but the German continued after Sinner helped him up. From that moment, Sinner’s pressure told. Zverev threw his racket in anger after dropping the third set as his first serve percentage dropped.

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Italy's Jannik Sinner helps Germany's Alexander Zverev to stand up during their men's singles final tennis match

The fourth set stayed on serve until the crucial break. At 3-4, Sinner produced the point of the match, a stunning lob and volley combination that forced an error from Zverev. The Italian consolidated the break to love and served for the championship.

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Championship point and historic win Serving for the title, Jannik Sinner stayed ice-cool. He faced a brief fightback from Zverev but sealed the victory with a blistering forehand winner down the line. The Centre Court crowd rose to its feet as Sinner dropped to his knees in celebration.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev

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This win marks Sinner’s 100th career Grand Slam match victory. He has now beaten Zverev in their last 10 meetings and continues his dominance as the clear world No. 1. The 24-year-old Italian has now won five major titles in just over two years, cementing his place among the sport’s elite.

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Sinner’s performance showed the same mental toughness that has defined his rise. He recovered from losing the first set, thrived in the windy conditions, and closed out big points under pressure. Zverev, who was searching for his second Grand Slam title after winning Roland Garros, fought bravely but could not match Sinner’s consistency after the midpoint of the match.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.