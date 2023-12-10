Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani surpasses Lionel Messi, signs $700 million deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani has signed a $700 million (£558m) 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the biggest deal in the sport's history, surpassing football legend Lionel Messi's four years' deal with Barcelona of $674 million, reported BBC.