Japanese business leaders add to chorus against holding Olympics
- SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son says losses from proceeding with Games would far outweigh losses from cancellation
Opposition to the Tokyo Olympics opening in two months has deepened in Japan and spread to some prominent business leaders despite organizers highlighting recent warm-up events as evidence that the Games can safely go ahead.
On Sunday, Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of technology investment company SoftBank Group Corp., painted a scenario in which arriving athletes and officials triggered a new wave of infections with virus variants, leading to deaths, more emergency shutdowns and further shrinkage of Japan’s economy.
