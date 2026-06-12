Jaspal Rana, Indian shooting coach & former Asian Games gold medallist, dies at 49; PM Modi reacts ‘profound loss’

Renowned Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana has died. He was 49. According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night.

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Rana recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Upon landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed.

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Rana was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters. "Yes, he (Jaspal) was not feeling well in the flight and after landing in Delhi, he went straight to the hospital where he underwent tests and then got a stent fixed," a NRAI source told PTI on Friday.

A recipient of Arjuna Award in 1994 and a Padma Shri award in 1997, Rana's success came mostly at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games (CWG). He first his first Asiad gold in 1994 Hiroshima Games before pocketing three more yellow metals in Doha in 2006, all in 25m pistol events. He also won two silver and two bronze at Asian Games.

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Rana's Commonwealth Games haul included 15 medals - nine gold, four silver and two bronze - spanning from 1994 to 2006. His most successful CWG event came in 2002 in Manchester, where he won six medals - four gold, one silver and one bronze.

Jaspal Rana's impact as Indian shooting coach Following a decorated playing career, Rana involved himself into coaching and changed the face of Indian shooting through his roles as junior national team coach and high-performance trainer.

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It was under Rana's coaching, that Manu Bhaker secured a double bronze at the Paris Olympics in 2024. He also played a huge role in grooming teen sensations such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav and created a massive pipeline for India in days to come.

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In fact, the NRAI had appointed Rana as the High-Performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline. Rana was conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.

PM Modi saddened by Jaspal Rana's death Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left saddened by Rana's death. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.”

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“He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration,” added PM Modi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was left shocked by Rana's demise. “I am stunned and grief-stricken by the sudden demise of the internationally renowned shooter Jaspal Rana,” Rana wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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"Jaspal was not only an exceptional athlete and coach but also an extremely affable, simple, and very kind-hearted person. He played a highly influential role in popularizing shooting as a sport in India. Jaspal Rana brought glory to India on the world stage by securing gold medals for the country in the World Shooting Championship and the Asian Games.

“His passing is a great loss to the Indian sports world. May God grant strength to his bereaved family to bear this pain. At this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!"

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At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in