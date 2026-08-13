Jayden Daniels sends cease-and-desist to LSU over No. 5 jersey given to DJ Pickett

Washington Commanders quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has taken formal action against his former college program. A representative for the star passer notified LSU that the school can no longer use his name, image, and likeness after the Tigers allowed a current player to wear the number he made famous.

The letter went to athletic director Verge Ausberry. ESPN obtained a copy and reported that the move stems directly from cornerback DJ Pickett switching to the No. 5 jersey for the upcoming season. That is the same number Daniels wore during his two seasons in Baton Rouge. No LSU player had worn No. 5 since Daniels left for the NFL, even though the school never officially retired it.

Jayden Daniels’ clear stance on his legacy number Jayden Daniels’ spokesperson made the quarterback’s feelings plain. “Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement said.

The spokesperson continued: “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honour the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

The decision clearly struck a nerve. Daniels helped elevate LSU’s profile during his time there and expected the program to protect the symbol of that success.

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How DJ Pickett ended up in No. 5 DJ Pickett, a 6-foot-5 former five-star recruit, wore No. 3 as a freshman last season. He recorded three interceptions in his first year and now moves to No. 5. The change fulfills a recruiting promise made when he signed with LSU in December 2024 under then-coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly was fired in October 2025. New head coach Lane Kiffin arrived at the end of the regular season and inherited the situation.

Lane Kiffin stands by the promise Lane Kiffin addressed the jersey switch during an August 5 media session. He said the commitment to DJ Pickett came before his arrival and should be honoured.

“When a kid’s promised something to come to a school, he should wear it,” Kiffin said. “So at that point, I don’t think it’s really my decision. We should honour what he was told.”

The coach framed it as keeping faith with a high-profile recruit rather than a personal choice about Daniels’ legacy.

A growing question of respect at LSU The situation highlights tension between past stars and current roster decisions. Jayden Daniels is not the only Heisman winner in LSU history, yet his number returned to the field while others have remained unused. For many fans and observers, the cease-and-desist letter signals that Daniels feels the program has not fully valued what he delivered on and off the field.

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LSU now faces a practical problem. The school can no longer freely use Daniels’ name, image, or likeness in marketing, promotions, or other materials. That restriction could affect everything from highlight videos to merchandise and fundraising efforts tied to his achievements.