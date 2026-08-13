Jayden Daniels sends cease-and-desist to LSU over No. 5 jersey given to DJ Pickett

Washington Commanders quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has taken formal action against his former college program. A representative for the star passer notified LSU that the school can no longer use his name, image, and likeness after the Tigers allowed a current player to wear the number he made famous.

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The letter went to athletic director Verge Ausberry. ESPN obtained a copy and reported that the move stems directly from cornerback DJ Pickett switching to the No. 5 jersey for the upcoming season. That is the same number Daniels wore during his two seasons in Baton Rouge. No LSU player had worn No. 5 since Daniels left for the NFL, even though the school never officially retired it.

Jayden Daniels’ clear stance on his legacy number Jayden Daniels’ spokesperson made the quarterback’s feelings plain. “Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement said.

The spokesperson continued: “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honour the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

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The decision clearly struck a nerve. Daniels helped elevate LSU’s profile during his time there and expected the program to protect the symbol of that success.

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How DJ Pickett ended up in No. 5 DJ Pickett, a 6-foot-5 former five-star recruit, wore No. 3 as a freshman last season. He recorded three interceptions in his first year and now moves to No. 5. The change fulfills a recruiting promise made when he signed with LSU in December 2024 under then-coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly was fired in October 2025. New head coach Lane Kiffin arrived at the end of the regular season and inherited the situation.

Lane Kiffin stands by the promise Lane Kiffin addressed the jersey switch during an August 5 media session. He said the commitment to DJ Pickett came before his arrival and should be honoured.

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“When a kid’s promised something to come to a school, he should wear it,” Kiffin said. “So at that point, I don’t think it’s really my decision. We should honour what he was told.”

The coach framed it as keeping faith with a high-profile recruit rather than a personal choice about Daniels’ legacy.

A growing question of respect at LSU The situation highlights tension between past stars and current roster decisions. Jayden Daniels is not the only Heisman winner in LSU history, yet his number returned to the field while others have remained unused. For many fans and observers, the cease-and-desist letter signals that Daniels feels the program has not fully valued what he delivered on and off the field.

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LSU now faces a practical problem. The school can no longer freely use Daniels’ name, image, or likeness in marketing, promotions, or other materials. That restriction could affect everything from highlight videos to merchandise and fundraising efforts tied to his achievements.

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Daniels continues preparing for the NFL season with the Commanders. Pickett will wear No. 5 when LSU opens its campaign under Kiffin. The letter makes clear that the former Tiger star wants his accomplishments treated with lasting respect, even if the jersey itself was never retired.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.