Jeeno Thitikul earns first win of 25 at Mizuho Americas Open

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand won the Mizuho Americas Open by four shots, finishing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday to secure her first victory of the season in Jersey City, N.J.

Notching her first LPGA title since the CME Group Tour Championship in November, the 22-year-old Thitikul played a bogey-free round at windy Liberty National Golf Club to beat France's Celine Boutier and finish at 17-under 271.

"I have no idea how I can do out there," said Thitikul, who sank three birdies in the final round for her fifth LPGA Tour victory. "I mean, bogey-free on the final round, final group as well, because the pin positions were so tough today as well. We got a lot of wind, and then a lot of nerves and excitement for sure."

Thitikul took home $450,000, which put her over $1 million for the season and back in the lead for the Race to CME Globe.

Boutier, who entered the final round trailing by one shot, was seeking her first victory since she won four events in 2023, including back-to-back titles at the Evian Championship and Women's Scottish Open and a playoff win over Thitikul at the Maybank Championship.

However, Boutier's three bogeys proved costly as she shot an even-par 72 and went 13-under 275 for the week.

"Definitely a little bit disappointed with my finish today, but feel pretty happy with where my game is at," Boutier said after her third top-10 finish of the season. "Just need to tweak a few things before my next tournament, which is the U.S. Open, so it's very encouraging to have a good result here on such a good tournament."

Andrea Lee (72 on Sunday) and Spain's Carlota Ciganda (70) finished in a tie for third at 12-under 276. One shot behind them was the trio of World No. 1 Nelly Korda (73) -- who won the event last year -- along with Yealimi Noh (72) and Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou (67).

"I'm pretty happy with where the game is at," Lee said after her second straight top-10 finish. "Obviously a little bit disappointing today. Just couldn't really get anything going. But I stayed super patient out there, tried to stay positive, and I feel like I just played really solid golf but couldn't get any momentum today. But yeah, overall just super satisfied."

Korda remained winless on the year, but was within one shot of Thitikul until she bogeyed the par-4 ninth hole. On the back nine, Korda fell out of contention due to a pair of bogeys and no birdies.