Jeff Sperbeck, former agent for John Elway, dies after golf cart injury. Heres what we know

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — The death of Jeff Sperbeck, a business partner and former agent for NFL Hall of Famer John Elway, after falling off a golf cart on Saturday appeared to be a “horrific accident" that didn't involve criminal activity, said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose agency is investigating the incident.

Sperbeck, 62, died on Wednesday, after his injury at a Southern California golfing community. Witness Ali Simon told KESQ-TV of Palm Springs that Elway was at the scene of the crash.

“This appears to be a horrific accident,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the Denver Post. “And unfortunately for all of those involved, one of the people – well, a couple of them – happen to be very high-profile celebrities. And that makes this more of an issue than it probably should be.”

Elway, who played his whole career on the Denver Broncos, issued a statement saying he was devastated by the loss of his close friend.

Here is what we know about the incident.

Riverside County fire authorities were called to The Madison Club, an upscale country club and residential community in a desert community near Palm Springs, on Saturday evening for a report of a person suffering serious injuries after falling off a golf cart.

Sperbeck was then taken to the hospital, and he died early Wednesday from his injuries.

Elway was at the scene of the crash, witness Ali Simon told KESQ-TV. Simon said she did not see the accident occur, but saw a man lying on the ground surrounded by people and Elway on the phone.

TMZ has reported that Elway was driving the golf cart, citing unidentified sources. KUSA-TV in Denver also cited an unnamed source saying Elway was driving.

Law enforcement officials have not said who was driving the golf cart, and Elway did not confirm or deny it in a statement about Sperbeck's death.

Medical personnel at the scene didn’t find evidence suggesting Elway was drunk, Bianco told the Denver Post. He did not elaborate about how personnel reached that conclusion.

Bianco said first responders didn't immediately call the sheriff's office to the scene, and typically would notify law enforcement if there were a concern. He said his agency got involved following media interest in the case and is reviewing surveillance footage and witness testimony. The investigation will be short, he said.

Ed Obayashi, Modoc County deputy sheriff and special prosecutor, said law enforcement might not initially be called to investigate an injury involving a single person, for example, who falls down the stairs or from a bicycle.

But if a death occurs, Obayashi said law enforcement officials are typically asked to investigate so the coroner can complete a thorough report.

“It could be a matter of routine, or there may be some information they received that requires them to investigate it,” said Obayashi, who trains law enforcement officials on legal issues.

Sperbeck, who is from the Orange County seaside community of San Clemente, began managing Elway in 1990, when Elway was quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He represented more than 100 NFL players during a three-decade career as an agent and business adviser.

He was best known as Elway’s longtime friend, business partner and agent who helped manage the Hall of Famer’s extensive off-field business empire, which included restaurants, car dealerships and a winery.

Sperbeck managed Elway’s marketing and business ventures, and the two collaborated with winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr. in 2015 to co-found 7Cellars by John Elway. Sperbeck was also involved in numerous charitable endeavors and co-founded a sports marketing firm.

Elway issued a statement following Sperbeck’s death.