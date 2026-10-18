Jemimah Rodrigues joins Neeraj Chopra as Switzerland Tourism's India Friendship Ambassador; what her role entails?

Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been named as the India Friendship Ambassador by Switzerland Tourism on Saturday. Rodrigues, who is currently out of the Indian national team due to injury, became the second high-profile Indian sportsperson to be appointed in this role after two-time Olympic medallist javelin ace Neeraj Chopra.

Rodrigues is currently recuperating from a high-grade right hamstring strain sustained during The Hundred that forced her to skip the Asia Cup and the Asian Games. Rodrigues' appointed was announced in Bengaluru in the presence of Switzerland Tourism CEO Martin Nydegger.

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"Representing India has always been something very special to me, and wherever I travel, I carry a little bit of home with me," Rodrigues said during a function organised by Switzerland Tourism. "I'm looking forward to meeting people, trying new things, exploring different places, and sharing those moments with everyone back home," she added.

Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism, said the association with a popular figure like Rodrigues will help his country connect with Indian travellers more effectively. "Today's Indian traveller is curious, confident and increasingly looking for experiences that feel personal and authentic. Jemimah brings that spirit naturally.

"Her energy, warmth and ability to connect with people make her a wonderful fit for this association, and we are delighted to welcome her as our Friendship Ambassador for India," said Nydegger.

Why was Jemimah chosen for this role? A member of the Women's ODI World Cup-winning Indian team in 2025, Rodrigues is known for her infectious energy and vibrant personality. She also has a decent social media following, that will help the cause.

Switzerland has always been a popular tourist destination for the Indian and through Rodrigues, the Switzerland Tourism is aiming to reach a larger Indian audience in the coming years. The partnership will aim to target the new generation of Indian tourists who prefer personalized, authentic, and experience-driven travel over traditional guided tours.

During the event, Switzerland Tourism released a campaign, which showed Rodrigues exploring Zurich and Interlaken and presented two different sides of Switzerland. In the first trailer of the campaign, Rodrigues experienced a jetboat ride and participated in Swiss chocolate-making and visited Ballenberg, an open-air museum.

The Indian also traveled to Jungfraujoch - a scenic destination known for its snow and spectacular views of the Alps. In Zurich, Rodrigues explored activities like running, riding an e-bike and taking an electric boat across Lake Zurich.