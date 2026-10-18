Jemimah Rodrigues joins Neeraj Chopra as Switzerland Tourism's India Friendship Ambassador; what her role entails?

Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been named as the India Friendship Ambassador by Switzerland Tourism on Saturday. Rodrigues, who is currently out of the Indian national team due to injury, became the second high-profile Indian sportsperson to be appointed in this role after two-time Olympic medallist javelin ace Neeraj Chopra.

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Rodrigues is currently recuperating from a high-grade right hamstring strain sustained during The Hundred that forced her to skip the Asia Cup and the Asian Games. Rodrigues' appointed was announced in Bengaluru in the presence of Switzerland Tourism CEO Martin Nydegger.

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"Representing India has always been something very special to me, and wherever I travel, I carry a little bit of home with me," Rodrigues said during a function organised by Switzerland Tourism. "I'm looking forward to meeting people, trying new things, exploring different places, and sharing those moments with everyone back home," she added.

Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism, said the association with a popular figure like Rodrigues will help his country connect with Indian travellers more effectively. "Today's Indian traveller is curious, confident and increasingly looking for experiences that feel personal and authentic. Jemimah brings that spirit naturally.

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"Her energy, warmth and ability to connect with people make her a wonderful fit for this association, and we are delighted to welcome her as our Friendship Ambassador for India," said Nydegger.

Why was Jemimah chosen for this role? A member of the Women's ODI World Cup-winning Indian team in 2025, Rodrigues is known for her infectious energy and vibrant personality. She also has a decent social media following, that will help the cause.

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Switzerland has always been a popular tourist destination for the Indian and through Rodrigues, the Switzerland Tourism is aiming to reach a larger Indian audience in the coming years. The partnership will aim to target the new generation of Indian tourists who prefer personalized, authentic, and experience-driven travel over traditional guided tours.

During the event, Switzerland Tourism released a campaign, which showed Rodrigues exploring Zurich and Interlaken and presented two different sides of Switzerland. In the first trailer of the campaign, Rodrigues experienced a jetboat ride and participated in Swiss chocolate-making and visited Ballenberg, an open-air museum.

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The Indian also traveled to Jungfraujoch - a scenic destination known for its snow and spectacular views of the Alps. In Zurich, Rodrigues explored activities like running, riding an e-bike and taking an electric boat across Lake Zurich.

What's Jemimah Rodrigues' role? In this new role, Rodrigues will be exploring Switzerland’s popular tourist destinations as well as lesser-known locations. The partnership will also introduce the Indian audiences to Swiss culture, outdoor adventures and seasonal attractions. Through the association, Rodrigues will showcase the European country's attractions across all four seasons.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in