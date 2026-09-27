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Jeremiah Smith becomes first Ohio State receiver to 3,000 career yards, scores 3 TDs vs Illinois

Jeremiah Smith opened the scoring at 9:34 of the first quarter, high-pointing a 7-yard touchdown against Juice Clarke after Ohio State rushed for 23 yards on the opening drive.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Sep 2026, 12:05 AM IST
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Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Juice Clarke #6 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter of the game at Ohio Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.
Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Juice Clarke #6 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter of the game at Ohio Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.(Getty Images via AFP)
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Jeremiah Smith needed 42 yards to join a club no Ohio State wide receiver had ever reached. He blew past it in one half.

The junior finished the first two quarters with eight catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Ohio State led Illinois 28-10 at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener. Smith entered Saturday with 2,958 career receiving yards. The 150-yard half made him the first Buckeye wideout, and the 13th player in Big Ten history to hit 3,000 career yards. It was also the first three-touchdown game of his career.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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