Jeremiah Smith becomes first Ohio State receiver to 3,000 career yards, scores 3 TDs vs Illinois

Jeremiah Smith needed 42 yards to join a club no Ohio State wide receiver had ever reached. He blew past it in one half.
The junior finished the first two quarters with eight catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Ohio State led Illinois 28-10 at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener. Smith entered Saturday with 2,958 career receiving yards. The 150-yard half made him the first Buckeye wideout, and the 13th player in Big Ten history to hit 3,000 career yards. It was also the first three-touchdown game of his career.
(More to follow)