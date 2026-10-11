Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. ejected after opening kickoff fight in Eagles-Jaguars London game

The NFL’s Week 5 trip to London opened with pure chaos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were both ejected after a fight broke out on the opening kickoff, just seconds into the game.
Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron appeared to score on a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown, but the play was wiped out by offsetting penalties. The Eagles were flagged for illegal formation, while the Jaguars were called for holding by linebacker Branson Combs. During the return, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. scuffled near midfield. The confrontation continued after the play ended, and the two had to be pulled apart by teammates and officials.
Referees huddled for several minutes before announcing that both players were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalties also offset, so the kickoff was replayed. Notably, the entire sequence unfolded in roughly 13 seconds, making it one of the earliest dual ejections in recent NFL history. Broadcast cameras initially missed the full altercation because they were tracking the return, but replays later showed the players shoving and wrestling after the whistle.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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