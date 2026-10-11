Subscribe

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. ejected after opening kickoff fight in Eagles-Jaguars London game

Referees huddled for several minutes before announcing that both players were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct

Aachal Maniyar
Published11 Oct 2026, 09:34 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (57) fight during the opening kick off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both players were ejected from the game.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (57) fight during the opening kick off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both players were ejected from the game. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
AI Quick Read

The NFL’s Week 5 trip to London opened with pure chaos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were both ejected after a fight broke out on the opening kickoff, just seconds into the game.

Advertisement

What happened during the opening kickoff

Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron appeared to score on a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown, but the play was wiped out by offsetting penalties. The Eagles were flagged for illegal formation, while the Jaguars were called for holding by linebacker Branson Combs. During the return, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. scuffled near midfield. The confrontation continued after the play ended, and the two had to be pulled apart by teammates and officials.

Advertisement

Referees huddled for several minutes before announcing that both players were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalties also offset, so the kickoff was replayed. Notably, the entire sequence unfolded in roughly 13 seconds, making it one of the earliest dual ejections in recent NFL history. Broadcast cameras initially missed the full altercation because they were tracking the return, but replays later showed the players shoving and wrestling after the whistle.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsJeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. ejected after opening kickoff fight in Eagles-Jaguars London game
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts