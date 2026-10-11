Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. ejected after opening kickoff fight in Eagles-Jaguars London game

The NFL’s Week 5 trip to London opened with pure chaos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were both ejected after a fight broke out on the opening kickoff, just seconds into the game.
Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron appeared to score on a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown, but the play was wiped out by offsetting penalties. The Eagles were flagged for illegal formation, while the Jaguars were called for holding by linebacker Branson Combs. During the return, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bryan Thomas Jr. scuffled near midfield. The confrontation continued after the play ended, and the two had to be pulled apart by teammates and officials.
Referees huddled for several minutes before announcing that both players were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalties also offset, so the kickoff was replayed. Notably, the entire sequence unfolded in roughly 13 seconds, making it one of the earliest dual ejections in recent NFL history. Broadcast cameras initially missed the full altercation because they were tracking the return, but replays later showed the players shoving and wrestling after the whistle.
(More to follow)