Jessica Pegula defeats Iva Jovic at Wimbledon to reach quarterfinals and complete 2026 surface trilogy

Jessica Pegula, No. 4 seed, moved into the Wimbledon 2026 quarterfinals for the second time in her career with a straight-sets comeback win over fellow American Iva Jovic. Pegula defeated the No. 16 seed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round on Sunday. The victory marks her first Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance since 2023 and her second Grand Slam quarterfinal of the 2026 season. She will now await the winner of the match between No. 7 seed Coco Gauff and No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic. The all-American fourth-round encounter created plenty of excitement for fans at the All England Club.

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Jessica Pegula completes her 2026 surface trilogy against Iva Jovic This latest win allows Jessica Pegula to complete a unique achievement against Iva Jovic this season. She has now beaten her on hard courts, clay courts, and grass courts. After winning on hard in Dubai and on clay in Charleston, where she also lifted the trophy both times, Pegula has added the grass surface at Wimbledon to her list of successes against the same opponent. Both players felt this matchup in a special way because of their previous encounters and the respect they share for each other.

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The matchup has taken on a personal feel. Pegula has previously called Jovic a "mini-me" for the way she steps into the ball early, hits returns hard up the middle, and switches directions on the backhand. Jovic has said that Pegula was one of the players she was told to watch and study while growing up in the sport.

"Hopefully, I can play our game better," Jovic said after her third-round win.

Iva Jovic takes advantage in a low-quality first set The opening set was far from pretty, as both players hit just five winners each. Unforced errors were the main story, with Pegula making 16 and Jovic committing 12. Jovic broke Pegula's serve four times in the set alone. Pegula won only 6 of her 17 first-service points, which proved costly. Although Pegula broke back three times, Jovic held on to win the set 6-4. It was the first set Pegula had dropped at Wimbledon this year.

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Jessica Pegula stages impressive comeback From the second set on, Jessica Pegula looked like a different player. She broke Iva Jovic twice and lost her serve just once to take the set 6-3. The frustrations of the first set faded as she began to find her rhythm.

The momentum carried straight into the third set. Pegula broke for a 3-0 lead. In one crucial service game for Jovic, Pegula trailed 0-40 but won five straight points to claim the break. Jovic held to get on the board at 3-1, but Pegula won the next three games without dropping a point on serve to close out the match 6-1. She became the first player to secure a quarterfinal spot at the 2026 Championships.

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Looking ahead Jessica Pegula's quarterfinal opponent will be either Coco Gauff or Belinda Bencic.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.